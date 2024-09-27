ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of E stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that ENI will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ENI by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

