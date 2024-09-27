Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 9,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

