Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Erayak Power Solution Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 9,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
