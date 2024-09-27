Evercore ISI Cuts Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Price Target to $9.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

