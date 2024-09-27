Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Cowen

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.77.

EXPE stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

