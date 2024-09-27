First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1209 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SHRY stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Get First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.