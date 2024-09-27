First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ FDTS opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

