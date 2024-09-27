First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 195.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 114,926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 236,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FEMS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 20,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,860. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

