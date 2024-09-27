First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2996 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

