First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 30th

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4009 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXTG opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $403.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

