First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.14 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

