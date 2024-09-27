First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
FAB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.