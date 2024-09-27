First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 30th

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4468 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

FAB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

