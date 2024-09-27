First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $127.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

