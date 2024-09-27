First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0108 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $60.00.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
