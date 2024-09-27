First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Dividend History for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.