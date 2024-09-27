First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 30th

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

