First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

