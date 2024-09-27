First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 331,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,974 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 549,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

