Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Melius Research started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $94.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $119.83. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

