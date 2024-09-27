Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a yield of 19.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

