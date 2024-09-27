FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Reduced by Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$79.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.73 million.

ORE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

