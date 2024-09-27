GameStop (NYSE:GME) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GME opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GameStop by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.