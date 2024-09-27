GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Update

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GCM Grosvenor Price Performance
NASDAQ GCMGW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.99. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.07.
About GCM Grosvenor
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GCM Grosvenor
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.