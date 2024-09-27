Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,596,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,690. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

