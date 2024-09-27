Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GROY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of GROY opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 381.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,315 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

