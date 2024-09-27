Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
