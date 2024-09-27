Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 2.5 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.