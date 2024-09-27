Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,475,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $103,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.01 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 357,785 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 206,201 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

