H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $80.86 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

