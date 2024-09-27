H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

