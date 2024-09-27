Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HROWM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

