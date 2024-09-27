Head to Head Comparison: Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) versus Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Services of America and Sterling Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $352.07 million N/A N/A $0.18 50.82 Sterling Infrastructure $2.07 billion 2.18 $138.65 million $4.81 30.32

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Services of America. Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Sterling Infrastructure 7.85% 25.64% 8.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Energy Services of America and Sterling Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Services of America and Sterling Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Infrastructure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.15%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats Energy Services of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

