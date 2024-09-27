HomeStreet, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 million.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.37. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 113.6% in the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.