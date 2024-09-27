Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.34.

HBM opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.22. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

