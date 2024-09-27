Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Insider Acquires A$10,030.00 in Stock

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Voigt acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,030.00 ($6,869.86).

Immutep Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

