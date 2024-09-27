Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

