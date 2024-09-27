Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

WOMN opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.