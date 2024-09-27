Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 577 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $120,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 475 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $83,305.50.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $220.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.10.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 399.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC increased its position in Impinj by 37.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

