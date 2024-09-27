Insider Buying: Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,098,613.80 in Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alco Investment Co acquired 282,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,022.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Banzai International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Banzai International stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Banzai International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $828.50.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banzai International, Inc. will post -25.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned 0.21% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Featured Articles

