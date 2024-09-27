Insider Buying: Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,798,507 Shares of Stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

