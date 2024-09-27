Insider Buying: Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Acquires 1,036,931 Shares of Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Russell Delroy bought 1,036,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$152,428.86 ($104,403.33).

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 34.05 and a current ratio of 231.22.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

