Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Purchases A$636,281.30 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Urs Meyerhans purchased 270,758 shares of GWA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.35 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$636,281.30 ($435,809.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from GWA Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

