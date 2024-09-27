Insider Buying: Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Insider Acquires A$40,750.00 in Stock

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Darke purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$40,750.00 ($27,910.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Navigator Global Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

