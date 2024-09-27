Insider Buying: VHM Limited (ASX:VHM) Insider Buys A$30,690.00 in Stock

VHM Limited (ASX:VHM – Get Free Report) insider Maree Arnason purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$30,690.00 ($21,020.55).
VHM Price Performance
About VHM
VHM Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earths and zircon-titania deposits. Its flagship project is the the Goschen project located in the Loddon-Mallee Region of North West Victoria. The company was formerly known as VHM Exploration Limited and changed its name to VHM Limited in November 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VHM
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
Receive News & Ratings for VHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.