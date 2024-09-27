Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $111,602.92 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Asana

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.