Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells $111,602.92 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Asana Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Asana stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
