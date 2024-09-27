Insider Selling: Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Sells 1,006 Shares of Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

