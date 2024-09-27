Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 4,663 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

K stock opened at C$13.21 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a market cap of C$16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.65.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0170543 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.