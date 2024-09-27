Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $1,326,325.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,347,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Family Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 959 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $12,467.00.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

AVO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $918.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,952,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,831,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

AVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

