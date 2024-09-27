Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL) Major Shareholder Sells $35,310.00 in Stock

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,887.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WEL opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the second quarter worth $341,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 50.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

