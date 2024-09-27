Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,371. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 million, a P/E ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

