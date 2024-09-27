iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $122.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.26% from the company’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $60.88 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $224,875.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,349.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 361.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

