Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $76.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.52.

SBUX opened at $97.47 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $257,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

