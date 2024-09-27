Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

